Turkey to finance Tram Line project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Sindh Government has signed memorandum of understanding with Turkey to start a modern Tram Line service in Karachi as joint venture, and the Mayor of Istanbul will soon visit here to further streamline the process.

The 3.9 kilometers long tram line will touch Metropole hotel, PIDC, Shaheen Complex and Tower via I.I. Chundrigar Road with completion period of three years, said Administrator Karachi Dr. Iftikhar Shehalwani addressing the members of English Speaking Union of Pakistan at a local hotel.

He said the work on first phase of Karachi Circular Railways would start within next three months. KCR track would have fourteen stations, and underpasses or flyovers would be constructed at intersections of the route.

He said besides need for upgradation of infrastructure, the city was confronted with three major issues solid waste management, adequate supply of potable water and public transport.

The water supply issue would be resolved with completion of K-4 mega water supply scheme. For addressing collection and disposal of solid waste issue, Sindh Government had taken various initiatives including setting up very effective body, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Sindh.The board had aligned with different local and Chinese companies, and had launched area-wise model cleanliness projects in the city.

" We have only 8,000 workers for over two million population, which makes difficult to keep this city clean," he argued.

About strengthening of public transport system, the Administrator said Sindh Government, in coordination with Federal Government and Asian Development Bank, was working on three modern bus services ; Green , Red and Yellow Lines.

Dr. Iftikhar Shehalwani shared his experiences and achievements over his two-year tenure as the Commissioner Karachi. Those included restoration of law and order, holding of mega sports and cultural events, and revival of public libraries with addition of street libraries.

He emphasized on promoting resilience and spirit of ownership in residents and political parties representing Karachi for maintaining cleanliness, upgradation of infrastructure and environment, promoting education, literature, sports and cultural activities along with tourism.

" We must realize, we can do everything. This city needs ownership," he stressed.

He paid tribute to Karachiites saying, "Karachi is surviving despite all odds." Others speakers were President ESUP Aziz Memon and Secretary General Majyd Aziz.

The Administrator also responded to queries from the participants.