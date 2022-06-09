UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Promote Investment, Cooperation In Various Fields: Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Turkey to promote investment, cooperation in various fields: Ambassador

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan on Thursday said that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Islamic countries and Turkey wants to promote investment and cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan on Thursday said that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Islamic countries and Turkey wants to promote investment and cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including education.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed these views while inaugurating the Incubation Center at the National Institute of Management Sciences of Quaid-e-Azam University, Scanning Center at the University Central library and Computer Labs at Boys and Girls Hostels.

Addressing the participants, the Ambassador said that he was happy that Turkey is investing in the education sector as this investment is for the future of Pakistan.

He said that cooperation between the two countries is continuing in various fields and Turkey would further enhance it.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali said that Pakistan enjoys special relations with all Islamic countries and major Islamic countries were cooperating with Pakistan in various fields. The people of Pakistan have special love for Turkey, he added.

He said that facilities provided by Turkey to the university in the form of incubation center, scanning center and computer labs would further boost education and strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

He especially thanked the Turkish Ambassador for the assistance provided by Turkey.

He said that Turkish embassy staff and their children who want to study at Quaid-e-Azam University would be given special admission facility and if any student from Turkey wanted to be admitted here, the university would allocate special seats for them.

On this occasion, a commemorative shield was presented to the Turkish Ambassador by the University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Turkey Student Muhammad Ali All From Love

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court suspends notice by NEPRA to IPP ..

Lahore High Court suspends notice by NEPRA to IPP for adjustment of calorific va ..

40 seconds ago
 Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

41 seconds ago
 Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

44 seconds ago
 Arts Council organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

Arts Council organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

48 seconds ago
 Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.