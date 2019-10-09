UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Rebuild 118-year-old Mosque In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque in Jhang

Turkish Red Crescent laid the foundation stone for restoring a 118-year-old historical mosque in Jhang, city in northeastern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish Red Crescent laid the foundation stone for restoring a 118-year-old historical mosque in Jhang, city in northeastern Pakistan.

The Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque is located at a village named Hokran Chak in Jhang district.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Huseyin Can, general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent, said it was a great honor to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday .

"Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent," he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence.

Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake, he added.

The mosque was built by local people in 1901.However, years of neglect has weakened its structure making it dangerous for worshippers praying inside.

The Turkish delegation also distributed food among the needy people of the village and gifted toys and stationery to over 100 schoolchildren.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Flood Jhang Independence Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

4 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

4 minutes ago

England calm before storm as typhoon threatens Wor ..

9 minutes ago

China vows to win against Guam in FIFA world cup q ..

9 minutes ago

UN Chief warns may not have enough money to pay st ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.