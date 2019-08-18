UrduPoint.com
Turkey Urges UN To Play More Active Role On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkey Sunday urged the United Nations to play more active role in resolving lingering Kashmir dispute within the framework of its resolutions.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement issued in Ankara, welcomed the consultations held by the UN Security Council on Friday on the recent developments in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, KMS reported.

The ministry also reiterated its wish that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned. It also called for calm and avoiding unilateral steps that would escalate tension.

The Jammu and Kashmir has been facing a communication blockade since August 5, when India scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir

