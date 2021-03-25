KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Tolga Ucak called on Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mujeebduddin Sahrai Memon on Thursday.

Ucak interacted the administration, faculty members and the students of the SMIU.

He also visited various parts of the university, including its the museum, library and the auditorium.

He appreciated the role of the university in the development of the society and especially the role of its students played in the creation of Pakistan.

Prof. Sahrai briefed the Turkish envoy about the university's historical role, its education system and the overall development and up-coming projects.

"It was an honour and privilege to visit this historic museum and the university," Mr Ucak said.

He assured the SMIU administration for the future support in academic and research sides from the Turkish government.