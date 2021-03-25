UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Consul General Tolga Ucak Visits SMIU

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Turkey's Consul General Tolga Ucak visits SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Tolga Ucak called on Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mujeebduddin Sahrai Memon on Thursday.

Ucak interacted the administration, faculty members and the students of the SMIU.

He also visited various parts of the university, including its the museum, library and the auditorium.

He appreciated the role of the university in the development of the society and especially the role of its students played in the creation of Pakistan.

Prof. Sahrai briefed the Turkish envoy about the university's historical role, its education system and the overall development and up-coming projects.

"It was an honour and privilege to visit this historic museum and the university," Mr Ucak said.

He assured the SMIU administration for the future support in academic and research sides from the Turkish government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Education Turkey Visit From Government

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

15 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

25 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

53 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.