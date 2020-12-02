Turkey's foreign minister will attend an online meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's foreign minister will attend an online meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu will take part in the 27th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, hosted by Albania, via videoconference on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, said a statement.

"In the course of the meeting, main items on the OSCE agenda will be discussed, along with exchanges of views on threats and challenges in the OSCE region," the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said this Thursday Cavusoglu will also participate in the 6th Mediterranean Dialogues Forum via video link, due to the pandemic.

At the forum, co-organized by Italy's Foreign Ministry and the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), Cavusoglu "will deliver a speech on Turkish foreign policy and regional developments."