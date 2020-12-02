UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Foreign Minister To Attend Online OSCE Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:59 PM

Turkey's foreign minister to attend online OSCE meeting

Turkey's foreign minister will attend an online meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's foreign minister will attend an online meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu will take part in the 27th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, hosted by Albania, via videoconference on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, said a statement.

"In the course of the meeting, main items on the OSCE agenda will be discussed, along with exchanges of views on threats and challenges in the OSCE region," the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said this Thursday Cavusoglu will also participate in the 6th Mediterranean Dialogues Forum via video link, due to the pandemic.

At the forum, co-organized by Italy's Foreign Ministry and the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), Cavusoglu "will deliver a speech on Turkish foreign policy and regional developments."

Related Topics

Europe Albania Italy

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

6 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

6 minutes ago

Thai PM wins crucial legal battle to stay in offic ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus arrived in US as early as December 201 ..

6 minutes ago

Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, Indi ..

6 minutes ago

Parole of Shehbaz, Hamza extended

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.