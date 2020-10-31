UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Honorary Consul General For KP Expresses Grief Over Losses In Izmir, Turkey

Turkey's Honorary Consul General for KP expresses grief over losses in Izmir, Turkey

Honorary Consul General of Turkey for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed heartfelt condolences to government and people of Turkey over loss of innocent lives and infrastructure damage in Izmir due to the earthquake

In a statement issued here Salim Saifullah Khan said that people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the tragedy and sympathize with the people and government of Turkey at this critical moment.

In a statement issued here Salim Saifullah Khan said that people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the tragedy and sympathize with the people and government of Turkey at this critical moment.

He Pakistani nation is with the government and people of Turkey and pray for early recovery of injured.

He said that added that on behalf of people of Pakistan, I wish speedy recovery to all those affected by this devastation and stood in "full solidarity" with people of Turkey.

More Stories From Pakistan

