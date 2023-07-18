MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 18 (APP):Istanbul-based Kashmir House Turkey, the pioneering global advocate for Kashmir, has demanded the immediate release of prominent Kashmiri political leader Yasin Malik from Indian custody on Tuesday, World justice day.

In a heartfelt plea, Kashmiri leader Dr. Mubeen Shah, currently in exile, expressed concern over the escalating suppression of resistance to the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian authorities.

Drawing attention to the heart-wrenching custodial deaths of revered figures like Syed Ali Geelani and Asraf Sahrai, who valiantly stood for the cause of freedom, the Kashmir House Turkey has unveiled a pressing concern: the disturbing rise of political elimination in occupied Kashmir.

Notably, other political figures, including Masrat Alam, Asiya Andrabi, Qasim Faktoo, Shabir Shah, Nahida Nasreen, along with journalists, civilians, and even children, are enduring inhumane conditions under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), without fair trials.

In these troubling times, the Kashmir House Turkey calls upon the world to rally behind the cause of justice and human rights.

Amidst the darkness, they look towards the global community, human rights organizations, and the esteemed United Nations to take a resolute stand against India's oppressive actions. Together, they must quell this gross injustice and secure the immediate release of Yasin Malik and others unfairly detained.

With unwavering determination, the Kashmir House Turkey, through its unique business model, continues to champion vital efforts that address political, economic, and social issues plaguing Indian occupied Kashmir. Their noble pursuit aims to bring about positive change, fostering a world where the United Nations' resolution on Kashmiri Right of Self-Determination is finally realized.