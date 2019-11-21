Turkish Abro Art workshop held at Sir Syed Memorial Complex

Turkish Abro Art workshop Thursday was held here at Sir Syed Memorial Complex during on-going International Islamabad Art Festival 201

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish Abro Art workshop Thursday was held here at Sir Syed Memorial Complex during on-going International Islamabad Art Festival 2019.

The workshop was organized by Islamabad Art Festival in collaboration with Embassy of Turkey and the Turkish Cultural Center Lahore.

The Turkish artists demonstrated artwork at the workshop which was attended by students of various universities.

The cultural interaction was aimed to increase the cultural interaction between Turkey and other countries with a view to developing a better perception.

The Head of Turkish Cultural Center Lahore said that our vision was to increase the number of people all around the world who feel connected to Turkey and consider themselves a friend. He said that each year our cultural activities were being increased to make valuable contributions to Turkey's Cultural interaction.

President and Chief Curator Islamabad Art Festival Jamal Shah told APP that painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, textile design, dance, music, film, puppet shows, theatre, fashion design and performing arts from across the world was available to satisfy the cultural aesthetic of people in general.

He highly praised Turkish artwork displayed the exhibition at Sir Syed Memorial Complex. Over 200 artists are participating in the festival from 34 countries and approximately 400 from across Pakistan.

He said festival is being hosted in several locations in Islamabad engaging audiences from diverse backgrounds and ages in big numbers, adding that art activities of all genres would be held.

The festival aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with international artistic activity to explore cross fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.