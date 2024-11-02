Turkish Aerospace delegation calls on Governor KP, discusses mutual cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A high-level delegation from Turkish Aerospace Industries met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor's House on Saturday and discussed various issues including mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the delegation members, including Gokhan Ocar Member Board of Directors and Deputy Secretary of SSB, Muhammad Sohail Sajid, Country Head for Pakistan and Abdullah Orghan, expressed gratitude for Kundi's swift show of solidarity following attacks on Turkish Aerospace.

They said that the Governor's visit to the aerospace office at NUST University in Islamabad was highly appreciated both at the government and public levels in Turkey.

The discussions covered bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and global issues, with the delegation emphasizing the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, especially in times of adversity.

Governor Kundi welcomed the Turkish delegation and reaffirmed that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is deep and robust, with both countries committed to enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

He assured the delegation that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would continue to support its Turkish counterparts and stand by them in times of difficulty. The Governor also presented traditional gifts to the guests as a gesture of goodwill.