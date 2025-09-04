Open Menu

Turkish Air Force Chief Calls On CJCSC Gen Sahir Mirza

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commander Turkish Air Force General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M) here Thursday at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on matters of professional interest with emphasis on evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment, shared strategic priorities and underscored the importance of bilateral collaboration in promoting peace and stability in the region, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the time-tested strategic friendship and enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation between two brotherly countries.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

