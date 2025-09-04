Turkish Air Force Chief Calls On CJCSC Gen Sahir Mirza
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commander Turkish Air Force General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M) here Thursday at Joint Staff Headquarters.
During the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on matters of professional interest with emphasis on evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment, shared strategic priorities and underscored the importance of bilateral collaboration in promoting peace and stability in the region, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the time-tested strategic friendship and enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation between two brotherly countries.
The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leaders, analysts, artists pay tribute to martyrs of Sept 6 at UGIs function4 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from GT Road areas4 minutes ago
-
Patriotism and unity mark Defense Day celebrations at Ibn Rushd College, Mirpurkhas4 minutes ago
-
8-member board to select PML-N candidate for Rawalpindi Cantt by-election5 minutes ago
-
Turkish Air Force Chief calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Mirza5 minutes ago
-
ECP member reviews progress of Mastung District Election Office project5 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges masses to stand by flood victims with zealous support15 minutes ago
-
555 POs among 2,276 criminals arrested in August24 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation president visits five flood-affected villages24 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for monsoon rains in Mirpurkhas Division24 minutes ago
-
WASA intensifies flood relief efforts25 minutes ago
-
Kanju visits flood affected areas in Lodhran25 minutes ago