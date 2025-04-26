- Home
Turkish Amb. Highlights Historical Ties, Celebrates 'National Sovereignty & Children's Day'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, on Saturday underscored the historical significance of April 23rd, celebrated annually in Turkiye as 'National Sovereignty and Children's Day' and paid tribute to the deep-rooted bonds between the peoples of Turkiye and Pakistan.
Speaking at a ceremony attended by children, dignitaries, and members of the Turkish community, Dr. Neziroglu highlighted that April 23, 1920, marks the inauguration of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye during the Turkish War of Liberation, a pivotal moment in the nation’s history. He noted that Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, dedicated the day to children, recognizing them as the custodians of the future.
"The future lies with children," the ambassador said, recalling Ataturk’s vision. He added that in 1979, the United Nations acknowledged the importance of the day by recognizing it as an international event, with Turkiye since hosting thousands of children from around the globe to celebrate.
Dr. Neziroglu also expressed profound gratitude to the ancestors of the Pakistani people, recalling the support extended by Muslims of South Asia during Turkiye’s struggle for independence. "Our relations represent an eternal brotherhood," he said.
He paid homage to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the heroes of the Turkish War of Liberation, and the founding members of the First National Assembly for their sacrifices, describing them as architects of modern Turkiye.
The ambassador also thanked corporate sponsors including GERRY’s, Albayrak, Prema, and Forward sports for their contributions to the day's celebrations.
The event concluded with a message of gratitude to all participants and a call to enjoy the festivities.
