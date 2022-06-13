UrduPoint.com

Turkish Ambassador Acknowledges PAF's Rising Indigenous Capacity In Aviation Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Turkish Ambassador acknowledges PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and acknowledged PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and acknowledged PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

The Turkish envoy also appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkiye had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Air Chief further said, "Pakistan values its relations with Turkey, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability".

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Media All Industry

Recent Stories

Australia's Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka serie ..

Australia's Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury

48 seconds ago
 KP allocates Rs 10 billion to provide free of char ..

KP allocates Rs 10 billion to provide free of charge medicines

49 seconds ago
 Clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill more than 100: trib ..

Clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill more than 100: tribal leader

51 seconds ago
 Opposition parties reject KP budget 2022-23, term ..

Opposition parties reject KP budget 2022-23, term figures unrealistic

54 seconds ago
 Growers advised to complete rice cultivation by Ju ..

Growers advised to complete rice cultivation by June 30

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs district price control committee meeting ..

DC chairs district price control committee meeting

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.