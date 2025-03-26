Turkish Ambassador Call Pakistan Second Home For Turkish Citizens
Published March 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Naziroglu, described relations between Pakistan and Turkey as two countries with one heart, expressing that Pakistan is Turkey’s second home, just as Turkey is regarded as a second home for Pakistan.
He made these remarks during a ceremony, where Ramadan packages were distributed to members of the National Press Club (NPC).
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, D Irfan Naziroglu, participated in the event as chief guest, while other key dignitaries, including Religious Affairs Attaché Dr Abdul Rehman Akkus, Deputy Attaché Dr. Alam Khan, and NPC officials such as President Azhar Jatoi, Senior Vice President Ehteshamul Haq, and Vice President Shah Muhammad, among others, said a press release on Wednesday.
During his address, the ambassador highlighted the enduring bond of love, respect, and brotherhood between the two nations, which has spanned over a century.
"We have always supported each other in difficult times,” he said, adding that when Turkey faced a natural disaster three years ago, Pakistan was the first to offer help.
The ambassador also expressed Turkey's commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan in various fields, including defense, education, and the media.
“We consider Pakistan’s challenges as our own and celebrate its successes as our own,” he said.
NPC President Azhar Jatoi expressed gratitude to the Turkish ambassador, reaffirming the media community’s dedication to enhancing Pakistan-Turkey relations.
Jatoi also proposed a collaborative initiative to launch a journalist training program with Turkey's support after Eid, further deepening the bonds between the two nations.
