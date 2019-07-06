Turkish Ambassador calls on Chairman JCS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Friday.

Matters related to further strengthening of the excellent bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries, particularly in the field of security and defence cooperation, were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).