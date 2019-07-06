UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Ambassador Calls On Chairman JCS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Turkish Ambassador calls on Chairman JCS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Friday.

Matters related to further strengthening of the excellent bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries, particularly in the field of security and defence cooperation, were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Related Topics

Turkey ISPR Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

UN chief encouraged by Sudan power-sharing deal

2 minutes ago

Pakistan crush Bangladesh but fail to reach World ..

2 minutes ago

IOC lifts Kuwait suspension, clearing nation to co ..

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council calls for Libya ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Turkey appeals court acquits journalist Mehmet Alt ..

8 minutes ago

Barcelona hold talks with Atletico over Griezmann ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.