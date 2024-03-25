Turkish Ambassador Calls On CM Punjab And Nawaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, called on Punjab
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, here on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest and increase in cooperation in various fields came
under discussion during the meeting.
PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye
were bound to each other in the relationship of Islamic brotherhood.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Turkiye want
to increase cooperation in commercial, economic and other fields, adding
that increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye was need
of the hour.
The CM said that there were vast investment opportunities in Punjab in housing,
tourism, solar energy, health, education, vocational training and other sectors.
She highlighted the very favorable investment ecosystem in Punjab, along with
the incentives being provided to encourage investment in Punjab.
Turkish investors should take advantage of these investment opportunities,
she added.
“We will provide them all kinds of facilities in this regard, because we want to
benefit from the experience and expertise of Turkiye’s rapid development” she
ensured.
The Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkiye had historical brotherly
relations, adding that cooperation between the two countries was exemplary.
He assured to increase cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.
He added that steps would be taken at a fast pace to further promote relations
with Punjab.
Potential agreements in this regard were also discussed in the meeting.
Turkish Commercial Counsellor Nurettin Demir, Ghazanfar Mahmood, Director
of the Embassy Office, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and
other relevant officers were present.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Data availability vital for better service delivery: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Nabi Memon assumes charge as IGP Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Consul General of China calls on Sindh Chief Secretary3 minutes ago
-
PM 'Ramadan Package' to provide relief to the people: Commerce Minister12 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on water12 minutes ago
-
Long weekend ahead of Eid ul Fitr celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ gear up for shopping ahead Eid-ul-Fitr12 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, wife’s production order issued13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for immediate renovation work to revive glory of historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar22 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib disposes of 193,028 complaints in 202322 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates work on development schemes at Narowal University22 minutes ago