Turkish Ambassador calls on CM Punjab and Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, called on Punjab

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and increase in cooperation in various fields came

under discussion during the meeting.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye

were bound to each other in the relationship of Islamic brotherhood.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Turkiye want

to increase cooperation in commercial, economic and other fields, adding

that increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye was need

of the hour.

The CM said that there were vast investment opportunities in Punjab in housing,

tourism, solar energy, health, education, vocational training and other sectors.

She highlighted the very favorable investment ecosystem in Punjab, along with

the incentives being provided to encourage investment in Punjab.

Turkish investors should take advantage of these investment opportunities,

she added.

“We will provide them all kinds of facilities in this regard, because we want to

benefit from the experience and expertise of Turkiye’s rapid development” she

ensured.

The Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkiye had historical brotherly

relations, adding that cooperation between the two countries was exemplary.

He assured to increase cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.

He added that steps would be taken at a fast pace to further promote relations

with Punjab.

Potential agreements in this regard were also discussed in the meeting.

Turkish Commercial Counsellor Nurettin Demir, Ghazanfar Mahmood, Director

of the Embassy Office, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and

other relevant officers were present.