Turkish Ambassador calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Prof Dr Mehmet Pecaci here on Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali.

Honorary Consul General of Turkey in the province Salim Saifullah was also present in the meeting.

They discussed the further strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially the people of KP.

The Governor said,"Turkey is our brotherly Islamic country and people of both the countries are bound with each other in a strong relationship of love and friendship." He expressed the gratitude to the Turkish government and people for helping Pakistan during the recent floods and in the past.

He emphasized on promoting trade activities between the two countries to benefit each others experiences and capabilities.

"I myself have visited Turkey with a trade delegation and I recognize the potential for the development of industry in Turkey," the Governor said.

He also suggested establishment of Pak-Turk medical and engineering colleges and universities in Pakistan as like Pak-Turk school.

The Governor said,"The provincial and the district governments of KP are privatizing some hospitals in Peshawar and proposed the Turkish envoy that their government can take a hospital and provide medical services to the people of the area." The Turkish ambassador welcomed the governor's suggestions on cooperation in trade, education and health sectors.

He said that commercial and educational activities would be promoted, public love between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in various fields would be further extended.