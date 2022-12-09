UrduPoint.com

Turkish Ambassador Calls On KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Turkish Ambassador calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Prof Dr Mehmet Pecaci here on Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali.

Honorary Consul General of Turkey in the province Salim Saifullah was also present in the meeting.

They discussed the further strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially the people of KP.

The Governor said,"Turkey is our brotherly Islamic country and people of both the countries are bound with each other in a strong relationship of love and friendship." He expressed the gratitude to the Turkish government and people for helping Pakistan during the recent floods and in the past.

He emphasized on promoting trade activities between the two countries to benefit each others experiences and capabilities.

"I myself have visited Turkey with a trade delegation and I recognize the potential for the development of industry in Turkey," the Governor said.

He also suggested establishment of Pak-Turk medical and engineering colleges and universities in Pakistan as like Pak-Turk school.

The Governor said,"The provincial and the district governments of KP are privatizing some hospitals in Peshawar and proposed the Turkish envoy that their government can take a hospital and provide medical services to the people of the area." The Turkish ambassador welcomed the governor's suggestions on cooperation in trade, education and health sectors.

He said that commercial and educational activities would be promoted, public love between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in various fields would be further extended.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Turkey Ghulam Ali Government Industry Love

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

6 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.