Turkish Ambassador Calls On PM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.
The Ambassador congratulated the prime minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.
The prime minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office.
He emphasised that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed exemplary bilateral relations that were based on shared history, religion and culture and were unshakeable.
The prime minister said both countries needed to work together to achieve the annual target of US$ 5 billion in bilateral trade.
He also called upon the two sides to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, defence, connectivity and culture. In this regard, he congratulated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.
On core issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan deeply appreciated Turkiye’s firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Turkiye on the issue of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
Reiterating his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan, he said the people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit that would also provide a useful opportunity for both sides to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordination Council (HLSCC).
Recent Stories
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan41 seconds ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital4 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing4 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif4 minutes ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP4 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad4 minutes ago
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 2616 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights11 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept11 minutes ago
-
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari3 minutes ago
-
Government focuses on revenue generation and relief initiatives: Musadik Malik3 minutes ago
-
Biased interrogator becomes threat to justice system: SC3 minutes ago