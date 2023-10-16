Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Turkish Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamaran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamaran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday.

They discussed Pakistan and Turkiye relations, the exchange of delegations in various fields, investment opportunities and other issues of mutual interests.

Governor Tessori said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two nations but one soul.

He said that Turkiye and Pakistan had brotherly relations, rooted in history.

The Turkish Ambassador visited the site of Bell of Hope and appreciated Governor's iniciative.

He also witnessed articles, used by Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

