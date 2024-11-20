Turkish Ambassador Calls On Speaker Sindh Assembly
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Provincial Assembly of Sindh Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office on Wednesday
On the occasion, Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu was accompanied by Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, said a statement.
They discussed trade and investment in Sindh, legislative processes and inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah highlighted plans for training young parliamentarians and enhancing legislative skills.
He emphasized the importance of Artificial Intelligence for the e-parliament program.
Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu discussed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening ties and supporting Sindh Assembly’s Strategic Plan.
Speaker Shah invited the Turkish delegation to tour the historic Sindh Assembly building. He acknowledged Türkiye’s support in relief, development, education, and health sectors.
The ambassador thanked the Speaker for the invitation to visit the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.
The Turkish Ambassador and Consul General were presented with Sindhi caps, ajraks and a legacy shield.
