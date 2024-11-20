Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador Calls On Speaker Sindh Assembly

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Provincial Assembly of Sindh Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Provincial Assembly of Sindh Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu was accompanied by Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, said a statement.

They discussed trade and investment in Sindh, legislative processes and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah highlighted plans for training young parliamentarians and enhancing legislative skills.

He emphasized the importance of Artificial Intelligence for the e-parliament program.

Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu discussed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening ties and supporting Sindh Assembly’s Strategic Plan.

Speaker Shah invited the Turkish delegation to tour the historic Sindh Assembly building. He acknowledged Türkiye’s support in relief, development, education, and health sectors.

The ambassador thanked the Speaker for the invitation to visit the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

The Turkish Ambassador and Consul General were presented with Sindhi caps, ajraks and a legacy shield.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Education Provincial Assembly Visit Young

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

8 minutes ago
 Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR perfor ..

Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

1 minute ago
 TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassado ..

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..

1 minute ago
 Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of mem ..

Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs

1 minute ago
 Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail p ..

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

1 minute ago
 Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

15 minutes ago
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

15 minutes ago
 CM directs CS to take action against non-performin ..

CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti ..

15 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concern ..

Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore ..

Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market

15 minutes ago
 66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog contr ..

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan