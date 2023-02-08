Turkish Ambassador, Chairman NDMA mull over aid efforts for quake-hit Turkiye

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci called on Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Wednesday and both the dignitaries discussed the modalities for jointly working on the collection of aid that people and various organizations within Pakistan desire to send off to quake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci called on Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Wednesday and both the dignitaries discussed the modalities for jointly working on the collection of aid that people and various organizations within Pakistan desire to send off to quake-hit Turkiye.

While acknowledging the prompt response of Pakistan for aiding Turkiye during these hard times, the Ambassador requested to designate NDMA warehouses as collection points. "People are desperate to help but we need the assistance of NDMA to manage it", a news release said.

The Turkish Ambassador also briefed Chairman about further immediate requirements which include search and rescue teams, medical equipment, dry ration, winterized beddings, etc.

The Chairman NDMA apprised the Ambassador of the relief and rescue assistance so far sent to the affected country including the 30 bedded hospital and assured of all possible support. To smoothly manage the donation collection process NDMA and the Turkish embassy will work in collaboration to further send the packaged cargo by air and road.

Meanwhile, Pakistan requested Turkiye to facilitate the transportation of relief consignment through the Turkiye-Syria border to which the Ambassador responded affirmatively.