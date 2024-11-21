Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, SMIU VC Agree To Collaborate In Higher Education

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, SMIU VC agree to collaborate in higher education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Irfan Neziroglu along with Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu visited Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Thursday, where he held a meeting with Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai in the conference room.

They discussed on research, higher education, mysticism and possible ways to establish collaboration between Sindh Madressatul Islam University and universities of Turkiye.

The Turkish Ambassador agreed to collaborate with the academic departments of SMIU specially Department of business Administrant, Department of Artificial Intelligence, Department Media and Communication Studies and Department of Social and Development Studies.

Dr Irfan Neziroglu also said that they will support Jalal al-Din Muhammad Rumi Chair to be established by SMIU at its City Campus and said that they shall make it possible to get it affiliated with the Selcuk University and other universities of Konya.

In the meeting Dr Irfan Neziroglu praised the services of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi, founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam, for modern education in the region and his friendly ties with Turkiye in the period of Ottoman Empire.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai thanked Dr Irfan Neziroglu and Cemal Sangu for their visit to the Alma-Mater of Pakistan- Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and offering cooperation in the fields of research and higher education to SMIU.

He said we proudly say that founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi had close relations with Turkiye in the days of Ottoman Empire and he was nominated as a Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi in the end of the 19th century. He further said that Hassanally Effendi had also support Ottoman Empire in its war with Russia by providing them necessary things.

The Vice Chancellor further said in the near future SMIU is going to build a new building, where a floor will be reserved for establishment of Maulana Rumi Chair and Hassanally Effendi Museum. The Turkish Ambassador said that the Government of Turkiye will also support the said project. On this occasion Dr Mujeeb Sahrai presented a souvenir to the guest.

Later on Turkish Ambassador and Consul General visited Jinnah Museum along with the Vice Chancellor SMIU, where they shown their keen interest in the relics of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi.

