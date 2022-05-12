Turkish Ambassador felicitates Azam Nazeer Tarar on becoming Law Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul on Thursday called the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and felicitated him on becoming the Federal Minister of Law and Justice.

The Federal Minister discussed with the Ambassador issues of mutual interest and steps to further boost bilateral relations. The Minister said that Pakistan had always valued relations with Turkey and Turkey had always been kind to Pakistan.

The Ambassador said, Pakistan is our brotherly country with which we have a long standing relationship. He said that Turkey was ready for cooperation with Pakistan in every field including advanced technologies.

Both discussed different proposals for further development of the tourism sector.

The Turkish Ambassador stated that Pakistan was a beautiful country.

The Minister said that the Turkish Airways had played an important role in promoting tourism in both countries. There are more growth opportunities in the tourism sector in Pakistan as the Turkish people have always welcomed the people of Pakistan, he added.

The Minister highlighted the importance of Gilgit -Baltistan and Gwadar in the tourism sector.

The meeting also agreed on a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Turkey