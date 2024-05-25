Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador Hands Over 20 "Motorized Electric Wheelchairs" To Darul Sukun

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Turkish Ambassador hands over 20 "Motorized Electric Wheelchairs" to Darul Sukun

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Saturday handed over 20 Motorized Wheelchairs to Darul Sukun for differently abled people.

The handing over ceremony was held at 'Darul Sukun' Head office and was attended by Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Prof. Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, TIKA Karachi head Halil Ibrahim Basaran and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador Pacaci said Turkiye and Pakistan relations goes long back in the history even before establishment of Republic of Turkiye and Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan showed up extending brotherly arm to earth quake effected Turkiye and saved 28 lives, similarly Turkiye sent 13 goods trains to Pakistan after 2022 floods.

Turkish top diplomat hoped that his country will continue to support Pakistan through TIKA.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho expressed her gratitude to TIKA for its steady practices towards the development of the health sector in the province of Sindh.

Sindh Govt appreciates the support of Turkiye and TIKA aiming for development of Pakistan and will support such causes and facilitate it by all means, Dr Pechuho added.

TIKA Karachi head Halil Ibrahim Basaran said on addition to development projects, TIKA carries out projects that will make the lives of disabled people easier in many countries of the world.

CEO Darul Sukun Savio Pereira delivered welcome speech in the ceremony.

At the end, 20 electronic wheelchairs were handed over to Darul Sukun for differently abled persons.

