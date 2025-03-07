Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador Inaugurates Calligraphy Exhibition By Renowned Pakistani Artist Wasil Shahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Friday inaugurated a calligraphy exhibition by renowned Pakistani calligrapher Wail Shahid, featuring works dedicated to the Names of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The exhibition, organized by the Yunus Emrey Cultural Institute, (Turkiye) Islamabad, is being held as a tribute to the esteemed Turkish calligrapher, Master Hasan Celebi.

The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including Professor Dr. Khalil Toker, Head of the Yunus Emrey Cultural Institute Pakistan Chapter, ambassadors from 24 Islamic countries, and prominent Pakistani intellectuals and writers.

During the inauguration, Ambassador Dr.

Irfan Neziroglu emphasized the shared cultural heritage and values between Pakistan and Turkiye, highlighting that through their unity, the two nations promote tolerance and understanding worldwide.

He also spoke highly of the enduring friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, which serves as an exemplary model for the world.

Dr. Khalil Toker expressed that the institute is committed to fostering shared cultural traditions in Pakistan and reviving beautiful values that are often overshadowed by modern-day life.

The exhibition not only showcased Wasil Shahid's artistic mastery but also highlighted the deep cultural ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, celebrating the rich heritage of Islamic calligraphy.

