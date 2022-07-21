UrduPoint.com

Turkish Ambassador Meets COAS, Lauds Pakistan's Role For Regional Stability

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan's role for regional stability

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said, "We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities".

The visiting dignitary pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

