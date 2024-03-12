Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador To Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Calls On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

The Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.

The prime minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election.

He emphasised that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed exemplary bilateral relations that were based on shared history, religion and culture and were unshakeable.

The prime minister said both countries needed to work together to achieve the annual target of US$ 5 billion in bilateral trade.

He also called upon the two sides to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, defence, connectivity and culture. In this regard, he congratulated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Turkiye have consistently supported each other on core issues and would continue to do so in the future.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan. He said the people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit that would also provide a useful opportunity for both sides to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordination Council (HLSCC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Tayyip Erdogan All From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ra ..

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

25 minutes ago
 Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

25 minutes ago
 We should use word of 'independence' with pride in ..

We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP

25 minutes ago
 IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

25 minutes ago
 ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

38 minutes ago
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrustin ..

Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..

33 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in insti ..

Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept

33 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali ..

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

25 minutes ago
 Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks wi ..

Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan