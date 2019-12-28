UrduPoint.com
Turkish Authorities Carried Out Search And Rescue Operation In Aftermath Of Boat Capsized Incident

The Turkish authorities have carried out a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the boat accident overturned in the Lake Van of Turkey's Bitlis province on Thursday

The Turkish authorities have carried out a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the boat accident overturned in the Lake Van of Turkey's Bitlis province on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the Turkish embassy are working to ascertain the identity of the deceased individuals including 2 Pakistanis who died in boat accident.

According to a private news channel, the Turkish embassy are working to ascertain the identity of the deceased individuals including 2 Pakistanis who died in boat accident.

According to details, a total of 71 individuals of various nationalities were present on the boat when it was capsized, including 25 from Pakistan. Unfortunately, two Pakistani nationals lost their lives.

23 other Pakistani nationals were present on the boat. They have been rescued and were with the Turkish authorities. Those in need of medical attention were being treated in local hospitals.

