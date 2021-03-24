UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Business Delegation Visits BOIT, Expresses Interests To Invest In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Turkish business delegation visits BOIT, expresses interests to invest in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A Delegation of Turkish Business Community Wednesday visited board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and acquired briefing about investment opportunities and ongoing projects in the province.

The delegation was accompanied by Chief Minister's aides including Zia Ullah Bangash and Abdul Karim Khan.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash informed the visiting delegation about the investment potential of KP and said that the provincial government would provide needed assistance to foreign investors.

He said that mineral, tourism and agriculture sectors of KP has lot of opportunities whose proper exploration would not only benefit investors but would further augmenting trade and business relations between both the countries.

The CM aide said the government was also facilitating investors to explore potential of province relating to Information Technology, Hydropower, Agriculture and Solar Energy sectors. He said the government would assist investors and provide them needed help, adding, the government was also establishing new economic zone to speed up business activities in the province.

Chief Executive of BOIT Hassan Daud Butt briefed the Turkish delegation about Industrial Policy and said that provincial government was establishing special economic zones in Rashakai, DI Khan, Ghazi, Jalozai, Chitral, Buner and Swat while setting up of small industrial estates was being underway in nineteen districts including Buner and Peshawar.

He said the KP was self sufficient in mineral sector and contributing to Oil and Gas producing sector at national level.

Special Assistant to the CM Abdul Karim briefed the delegation about industrial sector projects and investment opportunities.

The Turkish delegation praised the efforts of provincial government to promote investment and trade activities. The delegation also expressed keen interest to invest in KP and said it would also help strengthening trade relations between two countries and bring people of both countries closer.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Swat Agriculture Oil Chitral Buner Ghazi Gas Government

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

38 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

45 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

60 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.