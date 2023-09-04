Turkish CG calls on Mayor Karachi

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu Monday called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with a delegation and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu Monday called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with a delegation and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Turkish Consulate Commercial Attache Eyyup Yildirim and Hilal Ibrahim accompanied the Turkish Consul General on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Consul General of Turkey and his delegation on their arrival at the KMC head office.

He said that the relations between the Republic of Turkey and Pakistan were a great example of long-standing friendship.

Turkey provided cooperation in various fields, the people of Pakistan are proud of their deep friendship with Turkey, he said.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Turkey would become more stable with the passage of time.

He informed the Turkish Consul General in Karachi about the local government system and said that facilities were being provided to the citizens by developing the basic infrastructure.

He said Karachi was the commercial hub of Pakistan and industrial and commercial activities continue here throughout the year.

Karachi has a special importance in this region due to its unique location. KMC was doing development work so that better municipal facilities could be provided to the citizens of Karachi, he said.

On this occasion, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu said that the government of Turkey wanted to further expand cooperation with Pakistan and under this objective, cooperation between the two countries was ongoing in various fields.

While appreciating the process of improving the basic infrastructure in Karachi, he expressed the hope that as a result of these measures, the citizens of Karachi would be facilitated and their quality of life would improve.