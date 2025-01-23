Turkish CG Cemal Sangu says Pakistan, Türkiye enjoy deep bond

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Consul General of Türkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu on Thursday said that there is a deep bond between Pakistan and Türkiye which is beyond words and does not rely on verbal expressions of love. The relationship between Pakistanis and Turkish people is deeper than the oceans and higher than K2.

He expressed these views in his addressed to the seminar titled “Influence of Turkish History on urdu Literature and Journalism” and a certificate distribution ceremony on the completion of a one-year certificate course in the Turkish language organized by the Yunus Emre Enstitusu of Turkish Language established at the University of Karachi. The event was held at the KU’s Audio Visual Centre.

Cemal Sangu highlighted the significance of language as a bridge not only between individuals but also between cultures and nations.

He proudly acknowledged that students who completed Turkish language certificate courses at the University of Karachi were now expressing themselves in Turkish and even conducting the entire event in Turkish, which reflects their keen interest in the language.

The Turkish CG Sangu also discussed various scholarships provided by Türkiye to Pakistani students, covering financial assistance, tuition fees, accommodation expenses, health insurance, and opportunities for academic, social, and cultural engagement.

He encouraged students to benefit from these scholarships and spread the word to maximize participation. On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi stated that mastering a language is an achievement and helps a lot in understanding a country’s history, culture, and people.

He congratulated the students who have completed the certificate courses and acknowledged the efforts of Professor Dr Tanzeemul Firdous and her team at KU’s Yunus Emre Enstitusu.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that language is not only a medium for exchanging ideas, emotions, and information, but it also provides a foundation for identity and relationships.

He expressed that mastering a new language is a fascinating and challenging endeavor. He encourages students to learn different languages besides studying different degree programs.

The KU’s Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum highlighted the continuous effort and time required to master a language.

She termed the certificate courses as a stepping stone and stressed the importance of mastering Turkish to understand Turkish history and culture.

Dr Muhammad Sohail Shafiq from KU’s Department of Islamic History discussed the teaching of the Turkish language in Pakistan from a historical perspective.

He observed that despite the shared history, culture, politics, and literature between Pakistan and Turkey, language has been a barrier.

He emphasized the importance of understanding Central Asian history and the cultural and political structure of Turks through learning the Turkish language.

One of the speakers, Dr Rana Khalid Mahmood presented a paper on the impacts of contemporary Turkish history on early 20th-century Urdu journalism.

He discussed how language differences have naturally hindered mutual understanding, and how history and journalism have played a crucial role in bridging this gap.

Assistant Professor Dr Nadia Raheel from the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology presented a paper on the Urdu translations of Turkish novels, emphasizing how languages and their literature nourish each other.

Earlier, the KU’s focal person for Yunus Emre Enstitusu of Turkish Language established at the University of Karachi, Professor Dr Tanzeemul Fridous attributed the pioneering effort in Turkish language education in Pakistan to the University of Karachi.

Later, the Turkish CG Cemal Sanu and the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributed the certificates among the students.