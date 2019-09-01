UrduPoint.com
Turkish CG Urges SU Faculty, Students To Take Benefits Of Exchange, Scholarship Opportunities In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Turkish CG urges SU faculty, students to take benefits of exchange, scholarship opportunities in Turkey

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Tolga Ucak have underscored that the two countries shared a wide range of commonalities.

Speaking at a ceremony at the SU in Jamshoro on Sunday, Burfat said he visited Turkey and its universities several times, adding that the love and warmth he received were unforgettable.

"The people of Pakistan and Turkey were bound together by a joint mystic tradition, encompassing in single string the spiritual poetic legacy of Moulana Jalaluddin Rumi, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai," he observed.

The VC also recalled the role of Khilafat Movement towards helping the Ottoman Caliphate in 1885.

The CG Tolga Ucak said though Pakistan and Turkey were geographically located far off from each other, yet the hearts of the people of the two countries throbbed together.

He informed that Turkey offered multiple exchange and regular scholarship opportunities in diverse fields.

He advised the SU faculty and students to take benefit of those opportunities.

"I would also stress on people of the two countries to learn urdu and Turkish languages which also possess around 5,000 common words.This lexical similarity must be cashed in on," the CG urged.

"Our deeply rooted relations were not only continuing in a steady way but also getting different dimensions and we witness happily the rise in the fields of cooperation between our nations each day," he said.

He informed that the Turkish Consulate in Karachi was also playing doing its part bridge ties between the people and institutions of the two brotherly countries.

