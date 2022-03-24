Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts for regional security

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler Thursday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at the Naval Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan Navy's efforts in regional security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler Thursday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at the Naval Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan Navy's efforts in regional security.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and maritime security were discussed, said the Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy in a tweet on its official handle.