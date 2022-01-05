UrduPoint.com

Turkish CGS Lauds Pakistan Armed Forces' Efforts For Regional Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk BYRAKTAROGLU Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters and appreciated the sincere efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Besides security and regional issues, particularly the latest development in Afghanistan, matter relating to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Both sides reaffirmed the commitment; that being 'all-weather' friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Chairman JCSC highlighted that visit of Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff is a manifestation of the multifaceted long-term collaboration that exists between the two Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

