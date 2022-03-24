UrduPoint.com

Turkish Chief Of General Staff Calls On CJCSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza here at the Joint Staff Headquarters

Besides security and regional issues, particularly the latest developments in Afghanistan, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Both the sides reaffirmed the commitment that being 'all-weather' friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented the 'guard of honour' to General Yasar Guler.

