Turkish Commander Calls On COAS, Lauds Pakistan's Armed Forces' Professionalism

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said, "We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities." Both the sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields and also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

