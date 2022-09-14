Turkish Commercial Consular visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Commercial Consular of Turkiye, Nurettin Demir, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Commercial Consular of Turkiye, Nurettin Demir, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Talking to the President of the Chamber, Nadeem Rauf, Commercial Consular Nurettin Damir, said there were brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. However, simultaneously, the volume of mutual trade was deficient despite the potential.

He termed the recently signed preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Turkiye a great success and expressed hope that the free trade agreement would be concluded soon.

The Consular said that Business-to-Business and People-to-People contacts have to be promoted between the two countries.

He said such agreements determine the economy's direction, and around 300 Pakistani students were getting scholarships yearly.

Damir added that machinery, food, textiles, renewable energy such as solar, electric vehicles, defence equipment, and IT were important sectors in which mutual trade could be promoted.

On the occasion, President RCCI Nadeem Rauf briefed the Commercial Consular on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

He said the trade volume between the two countries was around 1.2 billion Dollars which were very low.

Nadeem added that the exchange of delegations at the level of the Chamber of Commerce was imperative to enhance bilateral trade relations.