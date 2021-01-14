UrduPoint.com
Turkish Companies Being Encouraged To Enhance Their Investment In Pakistan: Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday said over 100 Turkish companies, which had invested in different sectors of Pakistan, were encouraged to further increase their investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday said over 100 Turkish companies, which had invested in different sectors of Pakistan, were encouraged to further increase their investment.

Addressing a joint presser along with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, after holding a trilateral ministerial meeting, the Turkish foreign minister said they were striving to further bring dynamism to the economic cooperation among the three countries.

Expressing his satisfaction over the cooperation in the coronavirus pandemic, he said the next ministerial level meeting of the three countries would be held in Turkey.

Cavusoglu said the three brotherly countries were advancing the shared goals of stability, security and prosperity, and underlined the enhanced cooperation with regard to importance of connectivity and infrastructure in energy.

He especially mentioned the cooperation in education field between Turkey and Pakistan.

He said in today's meeting, they had discussed issues like IIOJK and Nagorno Karabagh etc, and situation in Afghanistan.

About the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the visiting dignitary reiterated peaceful resolution of the issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. He mentioned the demographic changes being made in the IIOJK by the Indian government, noting that the unilateral steps had complicated the situation.

He said Turkey had always raised voice for the Kashmiri people and referred to recently adopted resolution of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) ministerial summit.

He expressed his gratitude to Foreign Minister Qureshi for hosting the second trilateral meeting.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and its people for extending support during the recent clashes with Armenia over occupied territory of Nagorno Karabagh.

He observed that Pakistan and Turkey had condemned the illegal occupation, aggression and war crimes over the disputed territory.

He said the government and people of Azerbaijan highly appreciated the principled position taken by both Pakistan and Turkey. The people in Azerbaijan had raised national flags of Pakistan and Turkey during their week-long celebrations as mark of appreciation and affection, he added.

Foreign Minister Bayramov further said the three brotherly countries were linked with each other through strong bonds of shared history, geography, tradition and religion. They strongly believed in sovereign territorial integrity of the countries and had strongly condemned issues like Islamophobia and terrorism, he added.

He expressed the confidence that the cooperation among the three countries would lead to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Azeri minister also invited Pakistan and Turkey to play their part in the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction of newly liberated land of Azerbaijan.

