Turkish Company Donates Rs 650,000 In Corona Relief Fund
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A Turkish company donated Rs 650,000 in the PM Corona Relief Fund here on Tuesday.
Mr Ziki De De Glove, Chief Execute Officer of 'Hayat Kimya' in FIEDMC M-III Industrial City, handed over a cheque to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq who thanked Mr Ziki Glove for the donation.