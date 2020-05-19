Turkish company donates Rs 650,000 in Corona Relief Fund

A Turkish company donated Rs 650,000 in the PM Corona Relief Fund here on Tuesday

Mr Ziki De De Glove, Chief Execute Officer of 'Hayat Kimya' in FIEDMC M-III Industrial City, handed over a cheque to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq who thanked Mr Ziki Glove for the donation.