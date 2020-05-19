UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Company Donates Rs 650,000 In Corona Relief Fund

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Turkish company donates Rs 650,000 in Corona Relief Fund

A Turkish company donated Rs 650,000 in the PM Corona Relief Fund here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A Turkish company donated Rs 650,000 in the PM Corona Relief Fund here on Tuesday.

Mr Ziki De De Glove, Chief Execute Officer of 'Hayat Kimya' in FIEDMC M-III Industrial City, handed over a cheque to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq who thanked Mr Ziki Glove for the donation.

Related Topics

Company

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Development Authority one-window counte ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.