Turkish company Karkey withdraws appeal to quash the NAB reference

The Turkish company Karkey on Thursday withdrew its appeal to quash the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Turkish company Karkey on Thursday withdrew its appeal to quash the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

The Chief Justice heard the Karkey company's appeal in the chamber and accepted its miscellaneous petition.The Karkey company's application against the NAB reference was returned.