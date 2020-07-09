UrduPoint.com
Turkish Company Karkey Withdraws Appeal To Quash The NAB Reference

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Turkish company Karkey on Thursday withdrew its appeal to quash the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

The Chief Justice heard the Karkey company's appeal in the chamber and accepted its miscellaneous petition.The Karkey company's application against the NAB reference was returned.

More Stories From Pakistan

