Turkish construction company hands over King Abdullah campus to AJK university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Turkish construction company "Siah Kalam" has formally handed over the state-of-the-art King Abdullah university campus Chatter Klas to Azad Jammu and Kashmir university administration after its completion here the other day.

The king Abdullah campus financed by Saudi government through its development company "Saudi Fund for Development" and constructed by Turkish construction company "Siah Kalam" has completed the project with the cost of Rs 8 billion. According to details issued by AJK university a handing over ceremony was held in Chatter Klas in which vice chancellor AJK university professor Dr.Kaleem Abbassi, Chief Engineer of "Saudi Fund for Development" Syed Yasir Gilani, the high officials of Turkish construction company university officials of different faculties and coordinator King Abdullah campus participated in the function.

The draft of handing over ceremony of king Abdullah university campus Chatter Klas was signed by Director state Waqar Gilani, ERRA representative Yawar Gilani and representative of Turkish construction company "Siah Kalam" .

The Vice chancellor AJK university professor Dr.Kaleem Abbassi on the occasion while terming handing ceremony historic, said that aftermath of 8 October 2005, devastated earthquake, the brotherly country Saudi Arabia set a high level example of humanitarian service by providing huge funds for the construction of this varsity campus besides, taking part in relief and rehabilitation activities in quake hit areas of Azad Kashmir, which termed a special love and affection of kingdom towards Kashmiri people he said added.

The VC said the city campus of AJK university was constructed and financed by Turkish Company Whereas, the king Abdullah campus has been constructed by Saudi government and as we are grateful of both the brotherly countries he added.

He asserted that after its completion of state of the art King Abdullah campus which is facilitated and equipped with all modern facilities and varsity administration was shifting 14 faculties of AJK university in this campus whereas, the other 16 faculties would continue their educational activities in Chehla and City campuses in routine he said. Dr.Kaleem Abbassi observed that city campus was completely destroyed by the 2005 earthquake and some 107 teachers, students and other staff of the university were martyred.