Turkish Consul General Calls On Punjab Home Secretary
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:36 PM
Turkish Consul General Mr. Durmus Bastug called on Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi at the Home Department, Punjab, to discuss bilateral relations, mutual interests, and avenues for future cooperation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Turkish Consul General Mr. Durmus Bastug called on Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi at the Home Department, Punjab, to discuss bilateral relations, mutual interests, and avenues for future cooperation.
During the meeting, Dr. Qazi briefed the Consul General on the law and order situation in Punjab and highlighted the professional capabilities of the province’s security institutions.
Mr. Bastug praised the longstanding and exemplary relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, stating, “A strong Pakistan is synonymous with a strong Turkiye.” He expressed pride in Pakistan’s development and reaffirmed Turkiye’s unwavering support for its brotherly nation.
He also underscored Turkiye’s interest in expanding cooperation in key areas such as technology, security, education, and industry.
Dr. Qazi noted that several initiatives in Punjab—such as the Safe Cities Project and the Dolphin Force—have been modeled on successful practices from Turkiye.
He added that vocational training programs, inspired by Turkiye’s prison reforms, have been introduced in Punjab’s prisons to rehabilitate inmates and enable their reintegration into society.
He further shared that civil defense systems in the province are being modernized through the provision of bomb disposal robots and airlift drones. The use of advanced technology and enhanced training is significantly contributing to public safety efforts.
The Home Secretary also informed the delegation that law enforcement agencies have been equipped with modern tools, and criminal records have been digitized. In line with the Chief Minister’s vision for prison reforms, plans are underway to send prison officers to Turkiye for training and capacity-building visits.
The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, and Additional Secretary Judicial Imran Ranjha.
Recent Stories
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary
Humid weather persists in Lahore
KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid interns ..
Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Div ..
Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital projects essential for ..
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution
Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, rise in World Squash rankings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governor1 minute ago
-
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told1 minute ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary1 minute ago
-
KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid internships10 minutes ago
-
Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution10 minutes ago
-
Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, rise in World Squash rankings10 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in Fauji Colony area14 minutes ago
-
Seminar, photo exhibition held as Independence Day celebrations begin at Mazar-e-Quaid14 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress national unity for progress14 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services14 minutes ago