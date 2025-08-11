Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary

Turkish Consul General Mr. Durmus Bastug called on Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi at the Home Department, Punjab, to discuss bilateral relations, mutual interests, and avenues for future cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Turkish Consul General Mr. Durmus Bastug called on Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi at the Home Department, Punjab, to discuss bilateral relations, mutual interests, and avenues for future cooperation.

During the meeting, Dr. Qazi briefed the Consul General on the law and order situation in Punjab and highlighted the professional capabilities of the province’s security institutions.

Mr. Bastug praised the longstanding and exemplary relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, stating, “A strong Pakistan is synonymous with a strong Turkiye.” He expressed pride in Pakistan’s development and reaffirmed Turkiye’s unwavering support for its brotherly nation.

He also underscored Turkiye’s interest in expanding cooperation in key areas such as technology, security, education, and industry.

Dr. Qazi noted that several initiatives in Punjab—such as the Safe Cities Project and the Dolphin Force—have been modeled on successful practices from Turkiye.

He added that vocational training programs, inspired by Turkiye’s prison reforms, have been introduced in Punjab’s prisons to rehabilitate inmates and enable their reintegration into society.

He further shared that civil defense systems in the province are being modernized through the provision of bomb disposal robots and airlift drones. The use of advanced technology and enhanced training is significantly contributing to public safety efforts.

The Home Secretary also informed the delegation that law enforcement agencies have been equipped with modern tools, and criminal records have been digitized. In line with the Chief Minister’s vision for prison reforms, plans are underway to send prison officers to Turkiye for training and capacity-building visits.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, and Additional Secretary Judicial Imran Ranjha.