Turkish Consul General meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Turkish Consul General Durmesh Bastag called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

They discussed measures to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

The CM said that people of Turkiye always supported Pakistan in difficult times. She called Turkiye a great friend and brother of Pakistan. She also expressed her government's commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government will provide all possible facilities to Turkish investors. "One-window operation for the Turkish business community will be made more active", she added.

Turkish Consul General Durmesh Bastag appreciated the public welfare projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that Turkiye attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.

"We are ready to further expand cooperation with Punjab in various fields", he maintained.