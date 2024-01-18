Open Menu

Turkish Consul General Meets Sindh Info Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu called on Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection Mohammad Ahmad Shah on Thursday.

They discussed matters related to economic cooperation, exchange of delegations in various fields, and other issues of mutual interest.

Talking to the envoy, Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the bilateral brotherly relations of Pakistan and Turkey are decades-long.

He said that all possible support would be provided for Pakistan's single-country exhibition in Istanbul. Shah said that Turkey has supported Pakistan in difficult times and natural calamities.

On this occasion, Cemal Sangu said that Turkey attached great importance to relations with Pakistan. He said that the exhibition of Pakistani companies will be organized in Istanbul. On this occasion, Ahmad Shah presented a bouquet to the Turkish envoy.

