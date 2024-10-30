Turkish Consulate celebrates 101st Republic Day anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Consulate of Turkiye in Karachi, organized ceremony on the occasion of 101st anniversary of Republic of Turkiye on Tuesday night.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MPA Faryal Talpur, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah and other personalities attended the program.

The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu welcomed all the guests on arrival at the Consulate.

Addressing the ceremony, Cemal Sangu said the relations and friendship of Turkiye and Pakistan are based on commitment to peace, cooperation and prosperity. Both the countries always stood shoulder to shoulder and share each other's achievement, success and difficult times, Sangu added.

The Consul General said be it an earthquake in Turkiye or flood in Pakistan, outpouring of support and sympathy is unprecedented.

He said our brotherhood is deeper than oceans and higher than K-2.

Turkiye and Pakistan are two countries but one nation that have come a long way for centuries and together we can achieve even greater heights, Sangu said and added that our bilateral relations guided by the leadership of President RecepTayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have seen significant advancements.

He said both the countries had nurtured a strategic cooperation particularly in defence sector.

In education sector, Cemal Sangu said there were 28 Pak Turk Maarif Schools in Pakistan, of which 6 schools are in Sindh region.

He said in these schools, as many as 30000 students are educated from kindergarten to high schools. Every year Turkish Government is providing scholarships to Pakistani students as well and 250 students got scholarships this year while 5000 students already studying in Turkish universities, he added.

The Consul General also shed light on the cooperation in humanitarian projects under TIKA.

He said the bilateral trade volume of both the countries, had climbed to 1.3 billion Dollars last year and we can increase our bilateral trade to 5 billion dollars in near future.

He said Turkish investment in Pakistan has surpassed 3.5 billion USD and it could be increased to5 to 10 billion USD.

Sangu said in the field of defence, next month International Defence Exhibition - IDEAS is scheduled here in Karachi and many Turkish Defence companies will open stands in this event.

PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial ministers Syed Sardar Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Syed Zulifiqar Ali Shah, Consuls General of Germany, France, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Saudi Arabia,Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, high officials of Army, Sir Force and Navy and other political leaders were present on the occasion.