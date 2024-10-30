Turkish Consulate Celebrates 101st Republic Day Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Consulate of Turkiye in Karachi, organized ceremony on the occasion of 101st anniversary of Republic of Turkiye on Tuesday night.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MPA Faryal Talpur, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah and other personalities attended the program.
The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu welcomed all the guests on arrival at the Consulate.
Addressing the ceremony, Cemal Sangu said the relations and friendship of Turkiye and Pakistan are based on commitment to peace, cooperation and prosperity. Both the countries always stood shoulder to shoulder and share each other's achievement, success and difficult times, Sangu added.
The Consul General said be it an earthquake in Turkiye or flood in Pakistan, outpouring of support and sympathy is unprecedented.
He said our brotherhood is deeper than oceans and higher than K-2.
Turkiye and Pakistan are two countries but one nation that have come a long way for centuries and together we can achieve even greater heights, Sangu said and added that our bilateral relations guided by the leadership of President RecepTayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have seen significant advancements.
He said both the countries had nurtured a strategic cooperation particularly in defence sector.
In education sector, Cemal Sangu said there were 28 Pak Turk Maarif Schools in Pakistan, of which 6 schools are in Sindh region.
He said in these schools, as many as 30000 students are educated from kindergarten to high schools. Every year Turkish Government is providing scholarships to Pakistani students as well and 250 students got scholarships this year while 5000 students already studying in Turkish universities, he added.
The Consul General also shed light on the cooperation in humanitarian projects under TIKA.
He said the bilateral trade volume of both the countries, had climbed to 1.3 billion Dollars last year and we can increase our bilateral trade to 5 billion dollars in near future.
He said Turkish investment in Pakistan has surpassed 3.5 billion USD and it could be increased to5 to 10 billion USD.
Sangu said in the field of defence, next month International Defence Exhibition - IDEAS is scheduled here in Karachi and many Turkish Defence companies will open stands in this event.
Earlier, Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu received the guest on arrival in the ceremony.
PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial ministers Syed Sardar Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Syed Zulifiqar Ali Shah, Consuls General of Germany, France, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Saudi Arabia,Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, high officials of Army, Sir Force and Navy and other political leaders were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned artist donates painting to PNCA1 minute ago
-
UET VC chairs 124th ASRB meeting12 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates directed to ensure presence in markets12 minutes ago
-
Third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign from Nov 7; Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of police torture incident21 minutes ago
-
Transforming Tradition: Peshawar's Ghandhara museum embraces digital media for preservation22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attempt to burn young man22 minutes ago
-
International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University31 minutes ago
-
KPRA launches monitoring, enforcement drive in wedding halls, restaurants31 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner oversees ongoing polio vaccination campaign32 minutes ago
-
Police review security for polio campaign32 minutes ago