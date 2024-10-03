Turkish Consulate organises event "Love for Turkiye in Pakistan in the context of Hassan Ali Effendi"

The Turkish Consulate General in Karachi, in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, organized a special event titled “Love for Turkiye in Pakistan in the context of Hassan Ali Effendi”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Turkish Consulate General in Karachi, in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, organized a special event titled “Love for Turkiye in Pakistan in the context of Hassan Ali Effendi”.

The event honored the legacy of Hassan Ali Effendi, the first Consul General of the Ottoman Empire in Sindh and the founder of the prestigious Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU). Effendi's contributions to modern education in Sindh and the historic cultural ties between Turkiye and Pakistan were highlighted throughout the program.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome speech by Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu.

Sangu emphasized the significance of Hassan Ali Effendi’s efforts in fostering a strong bond between Turkiye and Pakistan, particularly in the field of education and cultural exchange.

The academic and literary discussions during the event were enriched by speeches from prominent scholars and intellectuals, including Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, Professor of urdu Language and Literature at Istanbul University and Country Coordinator at Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centers in Pakistan, who delivered an insightful talk in pure Urdu language on the historical ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, complemented by a pictorial survey of these relations dating back centuries from his Book “Journey of Friendship and Brotherhood”.

He talked about the forefathers of Turkish Nation even before Islam and from where Turkish Nation was originated.

He also mentioned about the centuries old graves which were located in the sub-continent showing presence of Turk nation even before the establishment of Kingdom of Babur.

Karachi University Lecturer, author and poetess Dr. Fatima Hassan shared her reflections on the literary and historical significance of Pakistan and Turkiye relationship with her self-originated poetry. Poetry was related to the similarities between Pakistani and Turkish Nation. She explained about cultural and heritage ties beautifully through her Urdu Poetry which we shared for decades.

Prof. Dr. Uzma Farman, Head of Urdu Department at Karachi University, elaborated on the deep-rooted cultural connections between Pakistan and Turkiye, highlighting the influence of figures like Hassan Ali Effendi. Importance of Urdu language and its significance role in establishing Pakistan, its roots with Turkish nation and how it shaped a new nation in the sub-continent.

Prof. Dr. Nigar Sajjad explored the shared history of Pakistan and Turkiye through a religious and historical lens. Dr. Nigar Sajjad emphasized the ancient links between the Ghaznavids, Ghurids, and Mughals, who were of Turkish descent and ruled parts of India, and the Ottoman Turks, who never directly ruled India but had significant cultural and religious exchanges with Indian Muslims.

The seminar delved into the diplomatic efforts of the Ottoman Empire, especially Sultan Abdulhamid II’s policy of Pan-Islamism, which promoted solidarity with Muslims globally, including in India.

Prof. Dr. Nigar also highlighted the key role of Indian Muslims in the Khilafat Movement, which aimed to protect the Ottoman Caliphate in the aftermath of the war.

SMIU- Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Uddin Sahrai Memon said that Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Effendi symbolizes brotherhood among Pakistan and Turkiye. He highly appreciated the efforts of CG Turkiye Cemal Sangu that he has been very effective in gathering the Effendi family, in Pakistan and abroad. Prof. Memon further informed the audience that he had found a very authentic biography of Hassan Ali Effendi by Mirza Kaleech Baig in Sindhi Language along with his own father's, Taj Muhammad Sahrai, written essay on Effendi in his book. He has made arrangements for translation of both the texts into English language and soon the English translation of the books would be launched. This will help a large number of people throughout the world.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh, former Vice Chancellor of SMIU, who authored a biography of Hassan Ali Effendi, highlighted Effendi’s historical significance during his keynote speech. He recounted Effendi’s pivotal role in fostering relations between Sindh and Turkiye, especially during the late 19th century. Due to his efforts, the Ottoman Caliph Sultan Abdulhamid II bestowed upon him two prestigious Turkish titles, the Effendi and Bey Majidi, and appointed him as the honorary Consul of the Ottoman Empire in Karachi.

Prof. Shaikh noted that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, studied under the supervision of Hassan Ali Effendi, a fact often overlooked. He remarked on how Jinnah remained fond of Effendi throughout his life and that the Quaid’s vision of education closely aligned with that of his mentor.

The event concluded with a heartfelt thanks speech by Prof. Dr. Shaista Effendi, consultant Plastic Reconstructive and Burn Aesthetic Surgeon at Ziauddin Hospital and grandchild of Hassan Ali Effendi. She expressed her deep gratitude to the Turkish Consulate for recognizing and honoring the profound legacy of her esteemed grandfather and also staying in touch with Effendi family members in Pakistan and also abroad.