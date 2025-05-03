Open Menu

Turkish Consulate Organises National Sovereignty, Children' Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Turkish Consulate organises National Sovereignty, Children' Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Consulate of Republic of Turkiye in Karachi, in collaboration with Pak Turk Maarif Schools, organized 23rd National Sovereignty and Children's day and the 105th anniversary of opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly here on Saturday. Both the events were celebrated with great joy and pride.

Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye Cemal Sangu was the chief guest of the events.

The first event was held in cooperation with the Department of sports and Youth of Sindh and the Karachi Police Club - CPK, where 105 saplings were planted by the students of Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and at the same time, the Earth Day was observed as well.

On the Occasion The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Sindh, Director Generals, officials of Karachi Police, teachers and students participated in this event.

Cemal Sangu said the second event was organized in cooperation with Lucky One Mall, the largest shopping mall in Karachi.

Approximately 1500 students from Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and Colleges' in Karachi and in Hyderabad campuses, teachers, parents and hundreds of mall visitors attended and watched the event, which included music, folk dances, theater, marbling and calligraphy workshops, traditional games such as three stones, mangala, tug of war, dodgeball, wrestling, handkerchief snatching, painting, poetry reading and costume competitions, exhibitions of photographs, handicrafts and archery equipment from different regions of Turkey.

