Turkish Cooking classes on Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Marriot Hotel would organise Turkish Cooking Classes from December 20.

Executive Turkish Chef Metin would teach the participants all of the techniques for perfecting their Turkish home cooking skills.

According to a statement, the registration process is underway and limited seats are available.Gavurdagi salad, Turkish Doner Kebabs, Icle Kofte and dessert dishes will be demonstrated.

The participants can contact on call 03018559707 or 051 111 22 33 44 for further information.