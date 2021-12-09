UrduPoint.com

Turkish Cooking Classes On Dec 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:57 PM

Turkish Cooking classes on Dec 20

Islamabad Marriot Hotel would organise Turkish Cooking Classes from December 20

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Marriot Hotel would organise Turkish Cooking Classes from December 20.

Executive Turkish Chef Metin would teach the participants all of the techniques for perfecting their Turkish home cooking skills.

According to a statement, the registration process is underway and limited seats are available.Gavurdagi salad, Turkish Doner Kebabs, Icle Kofte and dessert dishes will be demonstrated.

The participants can contact on call 03018559707 or 051 111 22 33 44 for further information.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hotel December All From

Recent Stories

Uniform regulatory regime for mineral-sector's dev ..

Uniform regulatory regime for mineral-sector's development being introduced

37 seconds ago
 Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashe ..

Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

40 seconds ago
 Country demonstrates sincere commitment to Int'l H ..

Country demonstrates sincere commitment to Int'l HR treaties: MNA Munaza Hassan

42 seconds ago
 Two basic health units inaugurated in Orakzai dist ..

Two basic health units inaugurated in Orakzai district

44 seconds ago
 EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds meeting with minorities

DPO holds meeting with minorities

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.