Turkish Counsel General In Karachi Tolga Uchak Had A Meeting With The President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah On Thursday To Discuss Bilateral Issues

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2021) The Turkish Counsel General appreciated the steps taken by the President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah for the promotion of arts and culture and said that the progress made by the council in a short period of time is undoubtedly commendable.

The Arts Council has now become a true center of art and culture. The organization has now gained international fame. It was decided at the meeting that joint steps should be taken by the Turkish government and Arts Council Karachi for the promotion of Pak-Turkish art and culture.

On the occasion, Muhammad Ahmad Shah warmly welcomed Turkish Counsel General Mr. Uchak and said that Turkey is a brotherly country of Pakistan, both countries share a strong bond and with the collaboration of art and culture, this bond will further strengthen at the grassroots level.

He said that the Arts Council of Pakistan would extend all possible cooperation for the promotion and mutual cooperation of Pak-Turkish art and culture.

