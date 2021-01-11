UrduPoint.com
Turkish Cultural Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A seven-member Turkish Cultural delegation called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House in Karachi on Monday.

The delegation was led by Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi's producer Kemal Tekden.

Actor who performed a role of solider in the drama Celal Al and other actors Mustafa, Kadir Erdogan, Kashif Hussain Ansari, Topcu Aykut Ayik and Nurbanu Tekden were in the delegation, according to a press release.

On the occasion, famous Pakistani film and television actors including Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Mashkoor, Baby Umaiya Mashkoor, Mariha Mahesar, Asif Khattak, Sarwar and Dr Saqib were also present.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion felicitated the Turkish delegation on the success of the Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi at international level.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey had close relations. He further said that Pakistan accorded highest importance to her friendly-relations with Turkey.

Later, the Governor presented them Sindhi traditional gifts of Sindhi Topi and Ajrak.

The delegation thanked the Sindh Governor for his hospitality.

More Stories From Pakistan

